Some Oakland teachers plan 'teach-in" on war in Gaza despite district admonitions

Some teachers in the Oakland Unified School District say they believe a "teach-in" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict planned for Wednesday will be beneficial to students who are likely hearing about the issue everywhere else in their lives.

Parents and district leaders have voiced their concerns and advised against the proposed curriculum based on materials already available before the planned lessons.

"The teach-in is a series of lessons and activities meant to support students with their knowledge on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and meant to allow them to form their own opinion off of facts so they can make arguments about the situation on their own," said Miguel Olivares, an eight grade math teacher in Oakland.

He had not heard about the teach-in before Tuesday and was unclear if he would participate in his classroom.

The lesson plans come from some members of the Oakland Educators Association. They want to focus on Palestinian resistance and liberation. The material is not affiliated with the school district and the superintendent said in a letter to parents this week that the teach-in was not authorized by OUSD. The lessons do not align with the guidance and materials previously provided by the chief academic officer, the superintendent added.

Parents have expressed concerns about this effort, some wondered if it is appropriate for children of their age and the impact it may have on the community.

"We want our daughter to be a critical thinker, we want her to know what's going on but we also don't think she needs to be ready for that right now, she's eight years old. She needs her math, her English, her socialization," said Dave Furfero. His daughter is part Israeli and he worries how she might be treated in school.

An online document obtained by CBS News Bay Area over the weekend revealed that lesson plans were available for all grades on the subject.

The superintendent reiterated this week that the district has an unwavering stance against antisemitic, anti-Israeli, Islamophobic, or anti-Palestinian prejudice or discrimination within the district.