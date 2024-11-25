Smuin's annual "Christmas Ballet" comes to Bay Area stages

One of the Bay Area's most beloved holiday traditions returns with performances around the Bay Area through mid-December. For those who have seen it multiple times, it's worth taking in again.

While Smuin Contemporary Ballet's annual Christmas Ballet program changes every year, it never fails to deliver a wide variety of sparkly, sassy and breathtaking nuggets to cherish. The production embraces classical and contemporary ballet, jazz, swing and more in numbers that range from sassy to heartfelt.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet dancer Tess Lane performs with the company in Amy Seiwert's "The Twelve Days of Christmas," part of the troupe's Christmas Ballet 2024 program. Chris Hardy/Smuin Contemporary Ballet

Every production of the Christmas Ballet, which debuted in 1995, includes revivals of company favorites, including some by late founder Michael Smuin. This year's program features Smuin's tropical-themed "Christmas Island" and, of course, the beloved "Santa Baby," which boasts the "world's longest feather boa." There also are new works from company artistic director Amy Seiwert, company artist Brennan Wall, and Smuin alum Rex Wheeler. As always, the show has two acts, dubbed "Classic Christmas" and "Cool Christmas."

Season opening performances were held at the Lesher Center in Walnut Creek on Nov. 23-24. Upcoming shows will be held Dec. 5-8 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts; and Dec. 13-24 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco.

On Dec. 20, LGBTQ night, the company will welcome guest star Lady Camden, of "RuPaul's Drag Race," with proceeds going to various nonprofits. Tickets are $25-$119 and can be purchased at smuinballet.org.