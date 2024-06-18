Smoke from Sites Fire in NorCal prompts air quality concerns in North Bay counties

Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations Sites Fire scorches more than 4,400 acres in Colusa County, forcing evacuations 00:34

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory into Wednesday as the Sites Fire burning in Northern California continues to grow and as smoke drifts into the region.

In a statement Tuesday, the district said portions of Napa, Solano and Sonoma would be impacted. Residents in the North Bay counties may experience air quality ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Officials reminded residents that wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, with the elderly, children and people with respiratory illnesses being particularly vulnerable. If possible and if temperatures allow, officials said residents should stay indoors and run air conditioners on recirculated air until smoke levels subside.

ALSO READ: Air quality incident alerts now available from Bay Area regulators

While an air quality advisory has been issued, the air district said a Spare the Air alert is not in effect, as pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.

The Sites Fire, which is burning in Colusa County, was first reported Monday afternoon and has grown to 10,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents can check air pollution levels and smoke in their neighborhood by visiting the EPA's Fire and Smoke Map.