Shigellosis outbreak in South Bay homeless encampments prompts action by health officials

Health officials have identified an outbreak of shigellosis among homeless encampments in Santa Clara County and are working to identify more cases.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department said in a press release Tuesday it confirmed three cases between June 3 and June 17 and four other people were being evaluated for connection to the same outbreak. In addition, 18 other suspected cases in the county have been identified.

Shigellosis is caused by the Shigella bacteria, with symptoms of diarrhea that can be bloody or prolonged, fever, and stomach pain. Shigella can spread through contaminated water, food, surfaces or objects.

The health department said it was working with community partners to identify more unhoused people who may be sick and connect them with care, along with preventing more people from becoming sick.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people experiencing homelessness are at high risk for shigellosis, especially in encampments where there is crowding or access to clean water and toilets is limited.

The risk to the general public was very low and a Shigella infection will go away without treatment for most healthy people, according to the health department.