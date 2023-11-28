Watch CBS News
Sheriff to hold inquest into death of Elsy Zapien-Vasquez in fiery crash on Highway 4 in Antioch while fleeing CHP

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Raw video: Scene of Highway 4 crash, fire in Antioch
Raw video: Scene of Highway 4 crash, fire in Antioch 02:19

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of a Pittsburg woman who was killed in Antioch when she crashed on an on-ramp to state Highway 4 while fleeing from CHP officers in February.

The Sheriff's Office holds an inquest anytime law enforcement is involved in a fatal incident in Contra Costa County.

Elsy Zapien-Vasquez, 31, was being pursued by the CHP on Feb. 8 when she crashed her gray Saturn SUV into a tanker truck on the Contra Loma Boulevard on-ramp after exiting the freeway, running a light, and trying to re-enter the freeway.

capture-35.jpg
Scene of a crash and vehicle fire on an onramp to state Highway 4 in Antioch, February 7, 2023. CBS

A CHP unit tried pulling Zapien-Vasquez over about 13 miles to the west, near Bailey Road on Highway 4.

The inquest will convene at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, Department 3, Room 312, 725 Court St., Martinez.

A jury at the inquest will hear the facts of the case deliberate before finding the manner of death. The inquest is open to the public. 

First published on November 28, 2023 / 8:29 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

