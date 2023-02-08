Watch CBS News
Fiery Antioch crash shuts down Highway 4 onramp, blocks eastbound lanes

ANTIOCH -- At least one person was being airlifted to the hospital after a major injury crash that stopped eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.

The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid that area.

Scene of a crash and vehicle fire on an onramp to state Highway 4 in Antioch, February 7, 2023. CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 4:17 PM

