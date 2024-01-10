Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe leaves 1 dead and 1 hurt, sheriff says

Search effort underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Search effort underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe 04:38

1:54 p.m. Update: Placer County Sheriff's officials confirm that one person has died and one other person was injured in Wednesday's avalanche.

No other missing persons have been reported, authorities said.

Previous story below:

OLYMPIC VALLEY – Palisades Tahoe patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search after an avalanche Wednesday.

In a statement from the resort, officials confirmed that the avalanche happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side above the GS gully area of KT-22. At 9:28 a.m., the resort's mountain operations team tweeted that KT-22 was on patrol hold.

Palisades Tahoe trail map

The area where the avalanche occurred, according to Palisades Tahoe. palidadestahoe.com

Cal Fire is also moving resources and personnel to help with possible rescue efforts, the California governor's office stated.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, whose 3rd congressional district encompasses the area of the resort, said in a statement his office is in contact with the Placer County Office of Emergency Services.

"We are grateful to our first responders who are hard at work conducting the search," Kiley wrote.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that they were responding to reports of an avalanche at the resort.

According to the resort's website, all lifts at Palisades and Alpine are now closed for the day.

Related: Avalanche closes Palisades Tahoe ski resort

It's unclear, at this point in the investigation, if there have been any injuries.

Avalanches are a known danger in the Tahoe region, with the Sierra Avalanche Center publishing daily danger forecasts. Wednesday's avalanche danger rating was "considerable" for all levels the center tracks.

Back in 2020, an avalanche at Alpine Meadows killed one skier.

So far in 2024, there have not been any avalanche-related fatalities, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Last year, there were 30 fatalities nationwide, with two occurring in California: One was as hiker on Split Mountain, southwest of Big Pine, and one was a backcountry skier at Hurd Peak, southwest of Bishop.

Palisades Tahoe, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, is one of the region's most popular ski resorts. It was renamed in 2021 after a push by Native American groups over the derogatory history of the original name.

Updates to follow.