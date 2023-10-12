San Francisco Unified teachers step closer to walkout, vote 97% to authorize strike

SAN FRANCISCO – As negotiations continue between the San Francisco Unified School District and teachers on a new contract, educators took a step closer to a possible walkout by overwhelmingly voting to authorize a strike.

United Educators of San Francisco announced Thursday that 97% of members voted to give union leadership approval to call a strike vote if necessary. Union officials said more than 3,000 educators took part in the vote, which took place at Balboa High School on Wednesday.

An additional vote by membership is needed before a walkout could take place, union officials said.

In a statement Thursday, UESF president Cassondra Curiel said that the union's bargaining team would return to the table next week.

"Now is the time for SFUSD management to take our proposals seriously. They can avoid this crisis of their own making by coming to the bargaining table on Monday ready to negotiate a fair contract now!" Curiel said.

Negotiations between the district and union have gone on for seven months, before the contract expired at the end of June.

The district's most recent offer included a $10,000 increase for teachers across the board, a $30 minimum wage for non-certified instructors and an additional 4% raise for all educators starting in 2024.

"They did move a lot closer," Curiel told KPIX reporter Kenny Choi on Wednesday. "They put forward an increase we know our folks are not happy with as a result of the other conditions that it is tied to."

"Our educators have had it. We are done being disrespected. We are done being not listened to and it results directly in our classrooms. Our students deserve more. This district can do more," the union president went on to say.

The last time public teachers in San Francisco went on strike was in 1979.