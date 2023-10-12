San Francisco teachers to vote on strike authorization as talks with district continue

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco teachers and their union continue to battle over a new contract that would give educators a raise.

District officials have come closer to meeting their demands, but teachers say it's not enough.

Union members, including teachers, met Wednesday evening to determine a strike authorization vote. It would be the first step, if they choose to walk off the job, if no deal is reached.

Middle school teacher Genesis Licea recently moved out of San Francisco to find cheaper rent. It's a move she had to pursue to pay for other necessities.

"To go into a job like this you know you are going to have to be everything for your kids. It does make it really difficult to do that if you're worried about your own baggage and your own life," said Licea.

She saID she even tried supplementing her salary by working for Doordash and Uber Eats for years.



The Everett Middle School science teacher has helped organize school supply donations for many of her underserved students in the Mission.

"Prizes and things like school stickers that make school fun, our families and community have been doing that rather than the district because we don't have money. And it has to come from us and the community," said Licea.

SFUSDs most recent offer includes a $10,000 increase for teachers across the board, a $30 minimum wage for non-certified instructors, and to start, an additional 4% raise for all educators starting in 2024.

"If UESF accepts these proposals, I believe that this is a major step for SFUSD to attract and retain qualified educators who are dedicated to our students and their success," said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt

Wayne in a statement.

"They did move a lot closer," said Cassondra Curiel.

Curiel is President of the United Educators of San Francisco teachers union.

"They put forward an increase we know our folks are not happy with as a result of the other conditions that it is tied to," said Curiel.

District officials say the most recent proposal, if accepted, would be a 'major step' to attract and retain qualified educators. The union disagrees.

"Our educators have had it. We are done being disrespected. We are done being not listened to and it results directly in our classrooms. Our students deserve more. This district can do more," said Curiel.

"We had a lot of highs and lows. I love this community, and I want to stay here," said SFUSD teacher Traci Wrycza.

"When we lose teachers because we don't get paid enough, we end up having a lot of teachers who are not as knowledgeable or we have a lot of openings. We've seen that this entire school year across the district," said Licea.

San Francisco public school teachers haven't gone on strike since 1979. Licea hopes this isn't the year another one happens.

Next bargaining session with the district negotiators is on Oct. 16.