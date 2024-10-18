SF family fights to save Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy from closure

Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy in the Castro District is one of 13 public schools the San Francisco Unified School District plans to close or merge with another school. For one family, the fight to keep the school named in honor of an LGBTQ+ icon open is deeply personal.

Dahlia Tarou -- a fifth grader who identifies as "they/them" -- told CBS News Bay Area that Harvey Milk is where they felt comfortable to be themselves.

"It was the first place that I came out. I came out to my parents a little bit afterwards," said Tarou.

Dahlia and their mother Iris Tarou say the school culture centered around inclusivity created a welcoming environment during a pivotal and vulnerable time.

"There's part of my family who don't accept me for who I am, and that's been really hard. But this school has helped me," said Tarou.

It's that intangible support for children like Dahlia, not quantifiable in an algorithm, that the Tarous and other families are hoping the district will recognize before finalizing the closure of 13 public schools, including Harvey Milk.

"It was just amazing that they felt comfortable to do that at school before anywhere else," said Iris Tarou.

SFUSD said the 13 school closures are needed to keep the district sustainable long term as it faces further declining enrollment and a steep budget deficit.

"Without a balanced budget and a plan to consolidate our resources, we risk a state takeover of our school district," said SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne in a letter to parents on October 8.

"Should SFUSD fall into receivership, the state of California will take over the district's governance and its financial, operational, and programmatic decisions for years to come," said Wayne.

Parents have organized rallies in an effort to sway SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne and the school board, which ultimately has to sign off to finalize the closures. Wayne was criticized by San Francisco Mayor London Breed earlier this week and reportedly will tender his resignation in a meeting Friday evening.

For Iris, the way her school community embraced Dahlia's differences, is something she hopes will be there for whoever may need that kind of support next.

It's why her family is fighting to keep the school open.

"To me that says so much about this community and how it truly walks the walk in terms of being a civil rights academy," said Iris Tarou.

"Inclusivity and diversity. I've been saying those words a lot, and that's because that's what this school stands for, and it should not be shut down," said Dahlia Tarou.

Parents acknowledge district officials are trying to avoid a state takeover by addressing budget deficits in the hundreds of millions fo dollars. They're hoping SFUSD reverses course on closures.

"The board and everybody who's making these tough decisions, I do not envy them at all, and I know that they're trying, and I know they do care," said Iris Tarou.

"I definitely am fighting for the school to stay open, because I know that there's going to be more people like me who don't fit, what society says is for girl and boy," said Dahlia Tarou.

Dahlia isn't afraid of speaking out for what they believe in. It's a life lesson already learned at a school they hope won't be closing its doors.