SFPUC latest to drop local drought declaration after wet winter

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission have voted to end their local drought declaration, joining other local water agencies that have dropped similar measures following record rains this past winter.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the commission voted to rescind the Water Shortage Emergency Declaration which was put into place in late 2021. The commission also lifted a drought surcharge starting in May.

The easing of drought restrictions and surcharges follows a historically wet winter, as California was pummeled by multiple atmospheric river storms. On April 1, the snowpack in the Sierra was at 237% of normal.

"Recent storms have made this year one of the wettest on record, and snowpack has reached historic levels," SFPUC general manager Dennis Herrera said in a statement. "This follows three of the driest years in recorded history."

While the latest drought is over for much of the state, Herrera said climate change is leading to rapid shifts in weather, which may lead to long-term vulnerabilities in the water supply. The general manager said the utility plans to invest billions in capital improvement programs over the next 10 years.

The utility is also keeping a voluntary water use reduction of 11% in effect, citing State Water Board regulations requiring urban water agencies to remain in level 2 drought response. Other restrictions on wasteful water usage remain in effect.

SFPUC joins several other Bay Area agencies in easing water rules, including EBMUD, the Contra Costa Water District, the Alameda County Water District and the Santa Clara Valley Water District.