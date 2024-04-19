SFPD one-day drug operation nets 13.5 lbs of narcotics near UN Plaza, library

'All Hands on Deck' crackdown on fentanyl launched in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Police announced the results of a recent drug operation around the Tenderloin, United Nations Plaza and the San Francisco Public Library, saying more than 13 pounds of narcotics were seized in one day.

Officers said Friday that the one-day operation took place on Tuesday, which was billed as the largest enforcement operation by the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center. Police from multiple units along with plainclothes officers took part.

Thirteen people were arrested on Tuesday, five of whom were suspected of possessing narcotics for sale, police said. The remaining suspects were arrested for possession of controlled substances, along with arrest warrants and stay-away orders.

Police did not announce the suspects' names.

Around the library, police said they seized almost four pounds of narcotics in the area.

Officers, along with a K-9 unit, also served a search warrant that was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Nine pounds of narcotics were found, along with firearms.

Items seized, including what appears to be drugs and firearms, following an operation in the Tenderloin, UN Plaza and San Francisco Public Library on April 17, 2024. San Francisco Police Department

Police said Friday that the drugs found included fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

"Our efforts in taking wanted suspects off our streets and to hold individuals accountable for selling illegal narcotics and creating the drug crisis on our streets will make streets safer and save lives," the department said in a statement.

Tuesday's operation follows a one-day drug sweep in the Tenderloin last week. In an operation that took place on April 10, police arrested 42 suspects, including 30 people who had outstanding warrants.