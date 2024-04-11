San Francisco police arrest 42 -- including 30 wanted fugitives -- in latest Tenderloin drug sweep

Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced that the department's latest one-day enforcement operation in the city's Tenderloin netted 42 suspects, including 30 individual who had outstanding warrants.

The all-day operation took place on Wednesday and was described by authorities as the latest large-scale enforcement led by the city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center. Police officers seized narcotics including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

"Our officers will continue to make arrests and hold individuals committing crimes accountable for their actions," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said. "I truly appreciate our hard-working officers and our city partners for their commitment to this effort."

SFPD has been intensifying enforcement in the area of the Civic Center, U.N. Plaza and other parts of the Tenderloin where illegal activity frequently takes place.

Another similar enforcement operation late last month led to 54 arrests and the seizure of 600 grams of narcotics. Officials did not provide details on the quantity of narcotics found during the Wednesday operation.

In mid-March, two hotels and several residents of the troubled Tenderloin sued the city, alleging officials are using the neighborhood as a containment zone for rampant illegal drug use and other vices.

Wednesday's operation also involved the United States Marshals Service and multiple SFPD divisions. The department thanked the San Francisco Sherriff's Department for their assistance, saying they were instrumental in the operation.