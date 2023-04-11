San Francisco police sergeant injured by fallen tree during storm out of hospital

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco Police Department sergeant who was injured by a fallen tree during a wind storm last month has been released from the hospital to begin the next phase of his recovery.

The San Francisco Police Officers' Association announced Tuesday that Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta was released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Accompanied by fellow officers in a procession, he was transported by ambulance to an undisclosed long-term rehabilitation facility.

"Kevin has bravely made steady progress in his recovery and is looking forward to continuing his progress," SFPOA president Lt. Tracy McCray said in a statement.

"Kevin has a long road to recovery, and there will be many trying months ahead for him, his wife, and the rest of their family. Over the last several weeks, Kevin's proven he's a fighter, and we know his recovery will be successful if we all stay in his corner," McCray went on to say.

SFPD Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta was released from San Francisco General Hospital this morning! His fellow officers participated in a procession from the hospital to salute Kevin as he begins his journey to recovery. Thank you to everyone who has supported Kevin and his family!

Brugaletta was among several people who were injured by toppled trees or limbs as a major windstorm swept through the Bay Area on March 21. According to police, the sergeant was on-duty at the time and was in his vehicle on Brotherhood Way when a tree fell onto him.

Fallen trees from the storm also led to the deaths of two people in San Francisco, one in the city's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood and the other in the city's Outer Sunset.

The winds also led to glass being blown out of several high-rise buildings in downtown, a couch being blown off a high-rise balcony in the city's South of Market and barges slamming onto the Third Street bridge next to Oracle Park.

"We saw areas of significant damage, as well as dangerous conditions caused by falling glass and downed trees. I want to thank all the City workers who have been out taking care of San Francisco during and after this most recent storm," Mayor London Breed said following the storm. "Tragically, two people lost their lives, which is a grave reminder of how serious and dangerous this storm became. The repeated storms have been challenging, but our public workers have been out keeping residents safe, limiting damage as much as possible and quickly cleaning up the City."