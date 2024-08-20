SFPD retail theft operation nets 61 arrests in two months

A roughly two-month-long anti-retail theft operation netted 61 arrests at several San Francisco stores that had been repeatedly targeted by thieves, according to police officials.

The operation was run out of the San Francisco Police Department's Ingleside Station from May 13 to July 29 and focused on stores in the 3300 block of Mission, 800 block of Market, and 2300 block of Mission streets, as well as on the 5200 block of Diamond Heights Boulevard.

The stores "were chosen for the operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the businesses were experiencing," police officials said in a news release Monday.

Of the suspects, one was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of robbery, and one for second degree burglary, a probation violation and grand theft, police said.

Nine were arrested on outstanding warrants in addition to theft charges and 52 suspects were cited for shoplifting and released.

The stolen items recovered by officers during the arrests and investigations were returned to the stores.

Any business that wants to participate in the authorities' ongoing anti-retail theft "blitz operation" can contact police at sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.