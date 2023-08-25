SFPD defends officer's actions during Alamo Square vehicle break-in caught on video

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are defending the actions of an officer who was accused of doing nothing during a vehicle break-in by Alamo Square Park that was caught on video.

The response to the viral video came out Thursday afternoon, just hours after SFPD Chief Bill Scott and the city's district attorney held a press event to announce plans to crack down on rampant car burglaries.

In the video posted widely on social media of the incident that police said happened Monday, some people can be seen running toward a white car along a street while car horns were being used, seemingly to alert bystanders and a police vehicle parked nearby.

Near the end of the video, a man can be seen getting into the white car before speeding off past the police vehicle in the opposite direction. The video's caption was, "They broke into a car in front of SF police," sparking reactions from some social media users who criticized the officer as "useless."

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that an officer assigned to Northern Station was patrolling the area of Alamo Square Park at about 6:40 p.m. when a bystander asked for his help regarding an auto break-in near the intersection of Steiner and Hayes streets.

"The Sergeant immediately drove to the area where the incident was occurring, and saw the suspect attempting to flee to his waiting vehicle. The Sergeant activated his emergency lights to try and stop the suspect. The suspect dropped the items he was attempting to steal and fled the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, driving past the Sergeant, who was facing the opposite direction," police said.

The officer turned his patrol vehicle around to attempt to chase the suspect, who had already fled the scene, according to San Francisco police. But, along with other officers, he was unable to find the suspect's vehicle.

"Due to the Sergeant's pro-active patrol of a known vehicle break-in hot spot, he was able to interrupt an auto break-in which was occurring. This Sergeant's proactive police work ensured that this family did not lose anything when their vehicle was broken into, and no one was injured," police said.

San Francisco police added that they remain committed to addressing auto break-ins that occur in the city.

Auto burglaries have been a notorious problem in San Francisco for years, with the number of incidents exploding beginning around 2017. That year there were more than 30,000 break-ins reported in the city.

While the number of incidents have declined, auto burglaries continue to be a daily issue for people across the city, many of them tourists. Police say they are working to bring the numbers down and the figures show the incidents have dipped slightly.