SFO's new sensory room helps neurodivergent travelers fight flying jitters

The San Francisco International Airport has introduced a new sensory room designed to give neurodivergent travelers some relief from flying jitters.

Airports are a whirlwind of activity: long lines, blaring announcements and the never-ending stream of travelers racing to their gates.

While most take it in stride, for 29-year-old Nico Ambata, it's always been a little too much.

"It took my wife three years of convincing me to finally go on vacation," he said.

Ambata has debilitating ADHD. For him, the unpredictability of flying isn't just stressful; it's paralyzing.

"I like to explain that I have a million channels playing in my head at the same time," he said.

But this time, Ambata and his wife Jhasmine are taking their first step at conquering the chaos of travel. They've boarded a plane at San Francisco International Airport. Or least it seems that way.

With two rows of seats, overhead bins and even working lights, the cabin simulator is the centerpiece of SFO's new sensory room designed for neurodivergent travelers looking to ease their feelings of nervousness over flying.

Christopher Birch, SFO's Guest Experience Director, said the $1.2 million space includes soundproof walls, dim lighting, and sensory tools to help travelers decompress before their flight.

"The reason to do this is almost like a rehearsal," he said. "To go through the boarding and the sitting process before you actually do it and to give a sense of familiarity when the time comes to actually board the airplane."

Airports across the country are dedicated spaces for neurodivergent travelers. While anyone can enjoy them, they're designed for those who need it most. Jono and Marie Miller were using the room with their two boys, 8-year-old Will and 10-year-old Johnny, who are on the spectrum.

"Just letting kids know what to expect helps with that transition a lot and probably helps to not have so many meltdowns," Marie Miller said.

As for Ambata, the space is all he needed to feel grounded.

"I'm ready," he said.

The sensory room is located at SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal, but can be accessed from all areas of the airport.