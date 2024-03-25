Relatives of family killed in horrific SF West Portal crash thank caregivers in statement

SAN FRANCISCO – Relatives grieving a family of four killed earlier this month when a driver crashed into a San Francisco bus stop issued a statement Monday thanking those who cared for the injured and said they were moved by an "outpouring of love and grief from all over the world."

The tragic crash happened on March 16 while the family was on the way to the zoo and waiting at a West Portal bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lennox Way.

An SUV driven by Mary Fong Lau, 78, was headed east on Ulloa about 12:13 p.m. when the vehicle crashed into the bus stop.

Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, and his 2-year-old son Joaquin died at the scene. The mother, Matilde Ramos Pinto, and infant Caue Ramos Pinto de Oliveira were hospitalized. The mother died of her injuries the next day and the baby succumbed March 20.

"Little Caue was a fighter and our hero; his organs were donated and will serve to save the lives of other children," said a statement from the family, issued by the Consulate General of Portugal in San Francisco on Monday.

"Diego and Matilde were warm and loving parents who had a deep love for their beautiful children and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with their two little boys," relatives said through the statement.

"They were also what one would call real 'life enhancers'—the kind of people everyone loved to be around: happy, funny, kind, and always eager to make the best of what life had to offer them. The outpouring of love and grief from all over the world, which has greatly moved us, is a testament to this."

The family asked for privacy while they grieve, and thanked the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, which cared for 3-month-old Caue.

"We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to all our family and friends, without whose help we could not have gotten through these difficult times."

Lau was arrested in connection with a crash and booked on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations that include driving at an unsafe speed.