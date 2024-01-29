9 suspected of drug dealing in San Francisco's Tenderloin arraigned

SAN FRANCISCO – Nine people suspected of drug dealing in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood were arraigned Thursday, prosecutors said, amid an ongoing crackdown on drug sales.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, each person was alleged to have sold drugs to undercover San Francisco police officers. Five of the nine suspects are alleged to have engaged in drug dealing while released on their own recognizance in other felony narcotics cases.

All nine people pleaded not guilty to their charges.

"Open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin and SOMA pose grave public safety risks and all levels of government must work together to protect this community and the safety of the public," said Jenkins.

During Thursday's arraignments, the DA's office moved to detain seven of the defendants pending trial, citing public safety risk. The court granted motions to detain without prejudice for six of the suspects, and set bail for the seventh.

Meanwhile, two suspects were released by the court. One received electronic monitoring, search conditions and an order to stay at least 150 yards away from Ellis and Hyde streets. The other person was ordered to stay at least 150 yards from Eddy and Larkin streets.

Since last May, local and state law enforcement agencies have deployed additional resources to crack down on drug sales in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods. In an update in late December, officials said nearly 700 people had been arrested for drug sales in the two neighborhoods since the start of the crackdown.

At least 326 pounds of narcotics, including 176 pounds of fentanyl were also seized during that timeframe. The data does not include arrests and seizures outside of the two neighborhoods or efforts made by federal agencies.