SF Tenderloin, SoMa crackdown leads to hundreds of arrests, 320 lbs. of drugs seized in 6 months

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials in San Francisco gave a six-month update Tuesday into the ongoing crackdown on drug sales in the Tenderloin and South of Market, noting hundreds of arrests and the seizure of more than 300 pounds of narcotics, much of it fentanyl.

According to a statement from Mayor London Breed's office, local and state law enforcement agencies have arrested nearly 700 people for drug sales and nearly 800 people for public drug use since the start of the crackdown in May. Over 420 wanted fugitives have also been arrested in the Tenderloin and SoMa during that timespan.

Along with the arrests, officials report the seizure of 148 kilos of narcotics (326 pounds), including more than 80 kilos of fentanyl (176 pounds).

Since the start of the year, officials said police have arrested more than 900 suspected dealers in the Tenderloin and SoMa since the start of the year, nearly doubling the number of arrests from 2022.

"We want people who need support to get help and we will continue to offer people second chances, but San Francisco can't be a place where anything goes and allow harmful behaviors to become the norm. These first six months are just the start of the work we know we need to continue." Breed said in a statement.

Beginning in May, California Highway Patrol officers along with the California National Guard have partnered with SFPD and sheriff's deputies to crack down on drug trafficking in the area.

"Our efforts to dismantle the drug markets in San Francisco are intensifying every day," said Police Chief Bill Scott. "We are continuing to see progress as we seize an unprecedented amount of deadly fentanyl off our streets and hold dealers accountable."

The crackdown has also led to a record number of felony narcotics cases presented and filed with the San Francisco District Attorney's office since 2018. Officials said 952 cases were presented from the start of 2023 through December 14, of which 827 were filed, an 87% filing rate.

The DA's office has also filed more than 350 motions to detain drug dealing suspects, with courts having granted 34 so far.

"Through this unprecedented partnership across all levels of government we have demonstrated to Tenderloin residents and those most impacted by the rampant open-air drug dealing that we are committed to taking back our streets from brazen drug dealers and we will," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Federal authorities have also joined in the effort, by ramping up arrests of dealers and increasing federal charges against drug traffickers, in what has been dubbed the "All Hands on Deck" initiative.

Officials said the data does not include arrests and seizures outside of the two neighborhoods or efforts made by federal agencies.