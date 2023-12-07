Man arrested in killing of tech worker in San Francisco's Presidio Heights

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was arrested in the East Bay on Thursday on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in San Francisco's Presidio Heights last week.

According to San Francisco police, officers were called to a residence on the 3200 block of Clay Street on the night of November 30 to perform a welfare check.

When they arrived, officers found the woman, who was unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts from police and paramedics, the victim was pronounced deceased.

KPIX last week independently confirmed her identity as Kimberly Wong, a tech worker. She worked at the financial services company Plaid, and had previously been at Splunk from 2017 to 2021.

Kimberly Wong CBS

Following a homicide investigation, police located the suspect in Concord around 10:25 a.m. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Scott Fisher, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on a homicide charge.

Police did not provide additional details about the incident.

Jail records show Fisher is being held without bail. Authorities did not say when he would appear in court on the charge.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be sent via text to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".