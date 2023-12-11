San Francisco man charged with murder in connection to tech worker Kimberly Wong's death

Boyfriend of San Francisco tech worker Kimberly Wong arrested for her murder

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco man was charged with murder in connection to a woman who was found dead during a well-being check, the district attorney's office said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Scott Fisher, was arrested in Concord on Dec. 7, about a week after the victim was found dead.

On Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said he was charged with murder, with an allegation that he used a deadly weapon, a knife.

The victim was identified as Kimberly Wong, a tech worker. Police were called to a residential building in Presidio Heights on Nov. 30 around 7:12 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers found Wong unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

Fisher and Wong were allegedly dating and living together at the Clay Street home, where she was found, the DA said.

There will be an arraignment on Monday.