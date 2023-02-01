SF Sketchfest wraps up with final week of comedy

SAN FRANCISCO -- The long-delayed 20th anniversary edition SF Sketchfest will be wrapping another stellar line-up of talent this week and weekend, presenting hilarious improvisation, live podcasts, tributes, stand-up and ensemble comedy over the course of hundreds of shows.

Plenty of national names will be making appearances this year as the festival pays tribute to such television and film legends as "Saturday Night Live" veteran and regular guest Larraine Newman, actor Elliot Gould, "In Living Colour" cast member David Allen Grier, a roast honoring cult-movie hero Bruce Campbell, and the cast and creators from landmark improv comedy film A Mighty Wind and popular television shows "Viva Variety," "Pinky and the Brain" and "Futurama." The schedule also includes the return of Fred Armisen ("Saturday Night Live," "Portlandia" "Los Espookys") for a three-night residency of his musical showcase "Comedy for Bass Players but Everyone is Welcome," stand-up talents Maria Bamford, David Cross, Todd Barry, James Adomian, and Janeane Garofalo, noted improv troupes The Upright Citizens Brigade, Naked Babies with Rob Corddry and The Groundlings as well as encore appearances by noted locally grown talents like Doug Benson, Bobcat Goldthwait, Brent Weinbach, Moshe Kasher, and popular drag queen Peaches Christ.

Taking a cue from its all-star streaming fundraiser that it held in 2021 after concerns over the surge in winter COVID cases first led the SF Sketchfest to be cancelled that year, for the first time the festival will be making a handful of events available to a global streaming audience via LA-based tech company Moment. The shows that can be streamed include the popular podcast "Hello from the Magic Tavern," the 25th anniversary tribute to the Comedy Central show "Viva Variety," the celebrity roast of Bruce Campbell and the return appearance of Judge John Hodgeman. Tickets for the streaming shows are in the $10-$20 range.

On Tuesday night, the festival pays tribute to stoner comedy icons Cheech and Chong. Starting out as an outlandish stage act they developed after Richard "Cheech" Marin met Canadian native Tommy Chong in Vancouver after fleeing the U.S. to avoid the draft in the late '60s, the weed-obsessed counterculture comedy duo would be signed to Lou Adler's Ode Records and put out a string of hit comedy albums starting with their 1971 debut that featured their famous "Dave" routine.

In 1978, the pair made their first film, the low-budget landmark Up In Smoke that drew on and expanded some of Cheech and Chong's routines into a loose-limbed feature film. The midnight movie favorite became a substantial commercial success and led to a series of similarly themed stoner misadventure films into the early '80s, including their first venture into more traditional farce, the swashbuckler period piece Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers that flopped at the box office.

The duo would part ways after their final '80s album Get Out of My Room, but eventually started working together again in the '90s and brought their rambunctious stoner comedy back to the live stage in the 2000s and beyond. They will be interviewed by noted journalist and early Rolling Stone writer and editor Ben Fong-Torres (1/31, 7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater). Also happening Tuesday is the sold-out sleight-of-hand showcase Magic, Mind Reading and Mayhem: with SF Sketchfest's resident magician Robert Strong hosting an array of illusionists including Jay Alexander, David Gerard, Andrew Evans, Snubby J, Colin Cloud and Kevin Blake (1/31, 8 p.m., Gateway Theatre).

On Wednesday, the action continues with a presentation of Nerd Rage: The Great Debates, the popular weekly podcast where moderator Marc Abrigo challenges a panel of stand-up comics and podcasters to face off in a no-hold-barred, improvised debate on topics suggested by the audience. This year's edition features Becca Henry, Tirumari Jothi, Stephen Ku, Kristee Ono, Will Scovill and Wonder Dave (2/1, 7 p.m., PianoFight Second Stage), a night of musical comedy featuring DJ Real (aka musician/multi-media comedian Nick Stargu) teaming up with regular SF Sketchfest guest comic/songwriter/animator Drennon Davis and host Darlene Bereznicki (2/1, 8 p.m., the Punchline) and Mortified, the celebrated storytelling stage show that was was turned into a Netflix series. The show features people sharing some of the most painfully embarrassing artifacts from their childhood including journal and diary entries, poems, songs and more with special guests Kate Elston (of local troupe Killing My Lobster), actress Erinn Hayes -- who recently appeared in Bill & Ted Face The Music as Theodore "Ted" Logan's wife, Princess Elizabeth -- local comic/musician Noam Osband and stand-up/writer Zach Sherwin (3/1, 8 p.m., Cobb's Comedy Club).

Thursday will feature a number of highlights before this year's SF Sketchfest heads into its final weekend with a showcase of improv comedy groups including threesome Business Casual, all-female Asian American sketch troupe Granny Cart Gangstas and Brooklyn-based musical comedy duo A Million Shetland Ponies (2/2, 7 p.m., PianoFight Second Stage), onetime SF-based comic George Chen and his left-field variety show Talkies that he launched in the basement of the late, lamented Mission District nerd haunt Lost Weekend Video. Expect the unconventional from Chen and his guests, Aviva Siegel, Land Smith, Nick Stargu, Chad Opitz, Katie-Ellen Humphries, Jay Shingle and Jordan Thewlis (2/2, 7 p.m., PianoFight Main Stage), and the first of two nights of classic soundtracks for keyboardist and band leader Marc Capelle and his Red Room Orchestra.

On Thursday night, the ensemble will revisit the music of "Twin Peaks" and pay homage to singer Julee Cruise and composer Angelo Badalamenti (who both passed away in 2022) with cast members Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Michael Horse (Deputy Hawk), Chrysta Bell (Tammy Preston), Carel Struycken (The Giant/The Fireman) and musical guests Petra Haden, guitarist John Schott, bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, clarinet virtuoso Ben Goldberg and writer/actress Beth Lisick.

On Friday night, the group spotlights one of the greatest punk rock soundtracks of all time with music from the surreal and subversive 1984 classic Repo Man with an appearance by director Alex Cox as well as Plugz guitarist/songwriter and major soundtrack contributor Tito Larriva, Circle Jerks bassist and cast member Zander Schloss, singer for the Dwarves Blag Dahlia, the aforementioned Petra Haden, SF songwriting luminary Chuck Prophet, Oxbow singer Eugene Robinson, "Kids in the Hall" member Kevin McDonald and comic/actor/musician Dave Hill (Witch Taint, Cobra Verde, Painted Doll, Valley Lodge).

Earlier Friday evening, Hill will join musical comedy clown Puddles Pity Party and actor, musician and stand-up Steve Agee for Play Date, a mash-up of melancholy, metal and non-toxic masculinity (2/3, 7:30 p.m., Swedish American Hall). There will also be sold-out performances of Stuff You Should Know, the award-winning history podcast hosted by Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark (2/3, 7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater), Fake TED Talks, the parody educational presentation show that will include appearances by Eugene Cordero, Jonathan Coulton, Laser Malena-Webber, "Kids in the Hall" member Bruce McCulloch, Travis McElroy, nerdy comedy duo Paul & Storm, and local special effects hero and former "Mythbusters" co-host Adam Savage. Agee and Shalewa Sharpe appear at a late show that isn't sold out with Coulton, McElroy, Paul & Storm and Savage (2/3, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Cobb's Comedy Club).

Friday also marks the first night of a return residency by the Los Angeles cast of the Improvised Shakespeare Company featuring founder and creator Blaine Swen along with regular cast members Joey Bland, Ross Bryant and Brendan Dowling, who will create a fully improvised play by the Bard based on an audience suggestion through the end of the festival Sunday (2/3-5, times vary, Brava Theater Center).

On Saturday, things get off to an early start with "Kids in the Hall" founding members McCulloch and McDonald performing duo sketch comedy and storytelling with their guest, Red Room Orchestra/Dirty Ghosts guitarist -- and fellow Canadian -- Allyson Baker (2/4-5, 4 p.m. on Sat., 1 p.m. Sun, Gateway Theatre). Later, Kevin Allison of the legendary comedy group and Comedy Central show "The State" hosts his popular podcast RISK! featuring people's most intimate and shocking stories with guests Yamaneika Saunders, Shalewa Sharpe, James Urbaniak and Daniel Van Kirk (2/4, 7 p.m., Swedish American Hall) while Judge John Hodgman presides over the Sydney Goldstein Theater.

First coming to fame with his hilarious commentary on 'The Daily Show," Hodgman has since achieved broader success as an author, actor and popular podcaster. He hosts a live onstage version of his podcast where he weighs in on such philosophical questions as whether a hot dog is a sandwich with NPR radio host and Hodgman's co-host/moderator Jesse Thorne (2/4, 7 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater). Famed sketch comedy collective the Groundlings performs two improvisational Cookin' with GAS shows with "Homecoming Queen's Got a Gun" hitmaker Julie Brown and company members Lauren Burns, Drew Droege, Laird Macintosh, Roxana Ortega, Leonard Robinson, Mitch Silpa, Dhruv Uday Singh and Colleen Smith (2/4, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Gateway Theatre).

The festival wraps up on Sunday with some of the above mentioned shows along with an early live reading of The Medievalists, a new comedy written by "Mystery Science Theater 300" mainstay Bill Corbett about a once-respected history scholar who crashes and burns on the set of the cheesy TV series adapted from his work. The reading will feature Corbett, "Malcolm in the Middle" star Jane Kaczmarek, Jason Ritter, James Urbaniak and Kirsten Vangsness (2/5, 1 p.m., Brava Theater Center) as well as the return of the Hodgeman and Savage team-up show A Spin-A-Wheel-Conversation! (2/5, 4 p.m., Great Star Theater). The evening's entertainment includes acclaimed festival regular Paul F. Tompkins and his long-running show Varietopia with musical director Jordan Katz (2/5, 7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater), the popular talk show/podcast Jordan, Jesse, Go! with co-hosts Jesse Thorn and Jordan Morris talking to guests McDonald, Mary Roach, Jalisa Robinson and La Doña (2/5, 8 p.m., Gateway Theatre) and Corbett's improvised movie riff show Riffapalooza with his "MST3K" cohort Kevin Murphy, Mary Jo Pehl, Cole Stratton, and J. Elvis Weinstein (2/5, 8 p.m., Great Star Theater). For a more detailed listing of events and information on how to get tickets, please visit the SF Sketchfest website.