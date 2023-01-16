Local all-star orchestra plays classic soundtracks for SF Sketchfest

SAN FRANCISCO -- While session veteran and keyboard/trumpet player Marc Capelle still occasionally sets backsides in motion as the leader of his all-star R&B revue Marc & the Casuals, the busy musician is finding more and more time taken up by another project far more ambitious project: the Red Room Orchestra.

The versatile player frequently performs with groups paying tribute to specific bands or songwriters, but his latest creative outlet has found Capelle and his collaborators recreating a remarkable range of material. The Red Room Orchestra was initially formed to pay tribute to the music featured in "Twin Peaks," the surreal television show by iconic director David Lynch that saw a revival with "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Showtime in 2019.

Lynch's unique cinematic creations have always put music in the spotlight, from the singing Lady in the Radiator from the director's 1977 debut and the bizarre visage of Dean Stockwell lip synching to the Roy Orbison hit "In Dreams" in his Oscar-nominated breakthrough Blue Velvet through his use of both '50s and modern rock in Wild at Heart and Lost Highway during the '90s. Lynch made music a cornerstone of "Twin Peaks" and its 1992 cinematic prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, collaborating with his longtime composer Angelo Badalamenti on original songs like the hit "Mysteries of Love" sung by Julee Cruise -- who would release a full album of Lynch/Badalamenti tunes and appeared in both the series and film. Sadly, both Cruise and Badalamenti passed away last year.

In the summer of 2017 after an initial more stripped-down performance in the Chapel bar with a smaller ensemble, Capelle gathered a high-powered group of San Francisco musicians including Dirty Ghosts guitarist Allyson Baker, Persephone's Bees guitarist Tom Ayers, drummer Todd Roper (Chuck Prophet, Cake), percussionist Larry Mullins (aka Toby Dammit, who has played with Iggy Pop, the Residents, Swans and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), singer Karina Denike (Dancehall Crashers, NOFX, the Cottontails), violinist/vocalist Dina Maccabee and saxophonist Tom Griesser (New Morty Show, Brass Monkey, the Cottontails) to play the music of "Twin Peaks" and more Lynch-related offerings at the music venue, taking the stage with an expanded group that was christened the Red Room Orchestra in front of a packed house for a transporting night of atmospheric music.

The positive reception of that show would lead the group to partner with SF Sketchfest in 2018 for the first time to perform soundtrack-related music at the Chapel. The first night -- scheduled to coincide with a tribute to "Twin Peaks" featuring cast members from the original show held at the Castro earlier in the day -- featured onstage appearances by many actors from the series including Sherilyn Fenn -- who helped judge and Audrey Horne dance contest -- and actual song performances by "Twin Peaks; The Return" star and local product Chrysta Bell (who brought down the house with her rendition of the Jimmy Scott song "Sycamore Trees" from the original series), James Marshall and Ray Wise, who stepped into his Leland Palmer character to sing "Mairzy Doats."

Since then, the group has presented additional nights of music paying tribute to the creative musical curation of director Wes Anderson -- playing the songs used for his films Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and more with a variety of special guests -- the soundtrack to the Cohen Brothers' cult favorite The Big Lebowski and the music from Paul Thomas Anderson's breakout film, the '70s porn industry period piece Boogie Nights.

For this engagement at the Great American Music Hall leading into the closing weekend of the 20th anniversary edition of the SF Sketchfest, the ensemble will revisit the music of "Twin Peaks" and pay homage to Cruise and Badalamenti Thursday night with cast members Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Michael Horse (Deputy Hawk), Chrysta Bell (Tammy Preston), Carel Struycken (The Giant/The Fireman) and musical guests Petra Haden, guitarist John Schott, bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, clarinet virtuoso Ben Goldberg and writer/actress Beth Lisick.

On Friday night, the group spotlights one of the greatest punk rock soundtracks of all time with music from director Alex Cox's surreal and subversive 1984 classic Repo Man. The science fiction/black comedy follows the foibles of young punk Otto (Emilio Estivez) after he is taken under the wing of nihilistic repo man Bud (Harry Dean Stanton). The unlikely duo becomes part of a frenzied race to find a Chevy Malibu with a $20,000 bounty and the radioactive remains of aliens that vaporize anyone unfortunate enough to open the car's trunk.

Packed with an array of brilliant Los Angeles punk anthems by such iconic groups as Black Flag, Suicidal Tendencies, Fear, The Plugz and Circle Jerks -- who appear in the film performing a stripped-down lounge version of their song "When the S--t Hits the Fan" -- the soundtrack also features the blistering title track from Iggy Pop backed by ex-Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the rhythm section of Blondie (drummer Clem Burke and bassist Nigel Harrison) that stands as one of Pop's greatest tunes outside of his tenure fronting The Stooges.

For Friday's show, the Red Room Orchestra will be joined by Cox himself as well as Plugz guitarist/songwriter and major soundtrack contributor Tito Larriva, Circle Jerks bassist and cast member Zander Schloss, singer for The Dwarves Blag Dahlia (who released his filthy and hilarious solo country/lounge album Introducing Ralph Champagne last year), the aforementioned Petra Haden, SF songwriting luminary Chuck Prophet, Oxbow singer Eugene Robinson, "Kids in the Hall" member Kevin McDonald and comic/actor/musician Dave Hill (Witch Taint, Cobra Verde, Painted Doll, Valley Lodge). Noted local DJ Omar Perez (Club Leisure, Popscene) warms up the crowd.

SF Sketchfest: The Red Room Orchestra

Thursday-Friday, February 2-3, 8 p.m. $33-$49

Great American Music Hall