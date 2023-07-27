SF police: Suspect in Sept. 2022 homicide arrested in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said they arrested a suspect in a September 2022 killing that happened on a Bayview District street.

On Sept. 24, 2022, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on the 5000 block of 3rd Street around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man injured on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Lynell Peterson of Sacramento as a suspect in the killing, according to police.

A warrant for his arrested was obtained, and San Francisco police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, arrested Peterson in Sacramento.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of homicide, according to police.