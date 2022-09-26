Watch CBS News
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.

San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street  at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.

Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   

