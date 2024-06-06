Man found fatally shot at San Francisco's Dolores Park overnight

Police in San Francisco have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot at Dolores Park late Wednesday night.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Dolores Street. When they arrived, they found an adult male on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid, including CPR, before paramedics arrived. Despite efforts from first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.