SF Muni offering increased service to Pier 39 for San Francisco Fleet Week festivities

SAN FRANCISCO -- The SFMTA is offering special Muni service this weekend to accommodate those traveling to and from the waterfront for San Francisco Fleet Week activities through Sunday.

In addition to Friday morning's Parade of Ships, Fleet Week events include the daily air shows from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday and various ships will be docked at piers that are available for tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Muni will provide extra service along San Francisco's northern and eastern waterfront. There will be additional buses on the 28 19th Avenue and 49 Van Ness lines and bus service will replace cable cars on the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines to accommodate more riders.

Additionally, the F Market and Wharves historic streetcars will switchback at Pier 39.

More details on the changes in service are available on the SFMTA website.