How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

SAN FRANCISCO -- CBS News Bay Area will be providing live coverage on air and online via a livestream of the Parade of Ships as they enter San Francisco Bay Friday morning.

The annual San Francisco Fleet Week festivities honor the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy since 1981 when the first San Francisco Fleet Week was held thanks to the efforts of then Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

The ships visiting San Francisco for Fleet Week will steam towards their docks Friday morning at 11 a.m. en route to Liberty Call for all Sailors and Marines aboard.

San Francisco Fleet Week hosts the largest Parade of Ships on the West Coast. The San Francisco Fire Department will provide lead escort with their fire boat shooting jets of water into the air to celebrate the Fleet's arrival.

While spectators can view the procession of ships from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge can be seen in person from many locations along the route (including the reviewing stand at the Marina Green), CBS News Bay Area will provide viewers a chance to get an up-close of the parade from a variety of vantage points during the event.

KPIX 5 will be airing 90-minutes of special coverage of the Parade of Ships starting at 11 a.m. The parade will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

• Date: Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

• Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Location: San Francisco Bay

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.