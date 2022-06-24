Arrest made in deadly shooting on SF Muni Metro train

SAN FRANCISCO – A Contra Costa County man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a shooting that killed a man and wounded another on a Muni Metro train Wednesday morning.

San Francisco Police said in a statement Friday that arrest warrants were served at a home on the 1000 block of Power Avenue in Pittsburg shortly before 8 p.m. With assistance from the Pittsburg Police Department and the SFPD Tactical Team, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Javon Green, was transported to San Francisco where he was booked on charges of homicide, carrying a concealed firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police allege the suspect shot two people on a train between Forest Hill and Castro stations around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

One victim, identified as a 70-year-old man, was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim, identified as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was not connected to any upcoming Pride festivities and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

"I just really want to assure, again, that our LGBTQ community members and those who are visiting our city from around the world for San Francisco Pride, that this incident does not appear to be related to Pride or targeting our LGBTQ community," SFPD spokesperson Kathryn Winters said Wednesday.

According to jail records, Green is being held without bail. A court date has not been announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".