Fatal shooting on SF Muni Metro train closes Castro Station; police searching for suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.

The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.

Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.

ATTN: #SubwaySvc delay due to police activity at Castro Station. Arranging bus shuttles to support #MuniMetro service from West Portal to Embarcadero/Folsom. Will update as more information becomes available. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) June 22, 2022

There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but at the time, San Francisco police not confirmed any details regarding the police activity.

San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar later confirmed the shooting, saying that she was "informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train." The double shooting happened between the Forest Hill and Castro stations.

Terrible news this morning: on the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot. One is deceased and the second victim in hospital. Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station — Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 22, 2022

She went on to say that two victims were shot, with one deceased and the second victim taken to an area hospital. She said police are searching for the suspect who ran out of the train at Castro Station.

She noted that there was not an active shooter at this time, but confirmed the suspect was still at large.

Police later confirmed that one shooting victim was dead when officers arrived on the scene. The second victim, a bystander, was transported to SF General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were male, police said.

Police additionally said that they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and was not random and that there was some prior motive between parties in the incident.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Kathryn Winters said that the shooting was not a hate crime and had no connection to any sort of threat to the LGBTQ+ community in the days ahead of SF Pride weekend festivities.

"I just really want to assure, again, that our LGBTQ community members and those who are visiting our city from around the world for San Francisco Pride, that this incident does not appear to be related to Pride or targeting our LGBTQ community," Winters said.

Police also said the suspect was a male of an unknown race in dark clothes and a hooded jacket.

The Castro Station will be closed for the next several hours for the police investigation. Muni Metro service remains stopped between West Portal and Castro stations, according to the SFMTA. Inbound and outbound subway service is operating between Church and Embarcadero stations, with bus shuttles supporting Metro service between West Portal and Van Ness stations.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has advised people to stay clear of the area.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Castro and Market Streets due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. MTA is arranging bus shuttles to support service from West Portal to Embarcadero/Folsom Streets.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate ro https://t.co/MBBvbKEuVh — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) June 22, 2022

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video of what happened to contact the San Francisco Police Department.