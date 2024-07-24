Man charged with murder in deadly drive-by shooting from SF Muni bus

Charges have been filed in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting last month by a suspect aboard a moving Muni bus in San Francisco's Excelsior District.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against San Francisco resident Jose Adrian Flores Garcia, 28, on Wednesday for alleged drive-by murder and intentional discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old San Francisco resident Alex Fernando Torres.

Jenkins' office said that shortly after 11 p.m. on June 18, Flores Garcia was sitting at the rear of a Muni bus when Torres boarded the bus with two friends. When Torres and his friends got off the bus at Mission Street and Silver Avenue, Flores Garcia allegedly opened a bus window, shot Torres and yelled at the bus driver to drive away.

San Francisco police then reported to the intersection, where Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Francisco police took Flores Garcia into custody last Thursday following an investigation, prosecutors said.

His arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.

"I would like to offer my condolences to the victim's family and friends," Jenkins said in a statement. "The cold-blooded killing and use of public transportation to flee the scene in this case is chilling."

Those with information are asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD, the District Attorney's Office said.