4 found shot overnight in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – An investigation is underway after four people were found shot in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday morning.

According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were brought to the scene and the victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Police did not give their conditions.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be given by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".