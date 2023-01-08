San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.

According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

SF Mission District quadruple shooting CBS

Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark Mercedes Benz SUV. The vehicle had one of the side windows shattered and a bullet hole through the windshield.

Medics were brought to the scene and the victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said Friday that the two men suffered life-threatening injuries and the two women suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One of the men, identified as a 28-year-old, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name was not released.

Police announced Saturday that homicide investigators have developed information to identify the suspect as Christopher Aguilar Rojas. Rojas, 21, is considered armed and dangerous.

21-year-old Christopher Aguilar Rojas has been ID'd as the suspect in this homicide. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is considered armed and dangerous. As a matter of public safety and the victims, we need to apprehend the suspect. ➡️ https://t.co/SyeJDkgLvg pic.twitter.com/uQWOlJ0DPc — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 8, 2023

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

As a matter of public safety, police said Saturday evening that they need to apprehend Rojas immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation and/or who may be aware of Rojas' whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.