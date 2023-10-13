Suspects in SF Mission District armed robberies arraigned, face possible life sentences

SAN FRANCISCO – Two people accused in a series of recent armed robberies in San Francisco's Mission District have been arraigned on multiple felony charges that could send them to prison for the rest of their lives, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that 33-year-old Lloyd Gage of Fremont and 32-year-old Jacquez Tucker of San Francisco were arraigned on Thursday. The pair face dozens of charges including burglary, robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a firearm and conspiracy.

Both Gage and Tucker entered not guilty pleas to all charges in Thursday's arraignment. If convicted of all charges, each faces up to life in state prison.

"Violent, egregious, brazen criminal conduct will be vigorously prosecuted in San Francisco," Jenkins said Friday. "My office takes these crimes seriously and will use every legal means available to protect the safety of the public and ensure that there are consequences."

According to authorities, the robberies took place between September 26 and October 4. At least three businesses were robbed, all during overnight hours.

Police said earlier this week that the robberies "involved the taking over of businesses and forcing victims on to the floor or corralling them into back rooms, all at gunpoint."

During two of the robberies, the suspects pistol-whipped the victims, police said. The suspects stole cash, merchandise, along with ATMs from two businesses.

Both Tucker and Gage were arrested on October 4 after officers conducted surveillance on the pair.

Tucker and Gage remain in custody at the San Francisco County Jail without bail. Prosecutors said that they have requested the court to detain the pair ahead of trial, citing public safety risk.

The next court date for the suspects is on October 23.