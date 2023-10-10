2 arrested, weapons seized following armed robberies in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco arrested two people on multiple felony charges and seized several weapons following an investigation into recent armed robberies targeting businesses in the Mission District.

According to officers, the pair are suspected in at least three robberies between September 26 and October 4, all of which took place during overnight hours.

"The robberies all involved the taking over of businesses and forcing victims on to the floor or corralling them into back rooms, all at gunpoint," police said in a statement Tuesday.

During two of the robberies, police said the suspects pistol-whipped the victims. The suspects took cash and merchandise, and stole ATMs from two businesses.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as 32-year-old Jacquez Tucker of San Francisco and worked on a plan to take the suspects into custody.

On Wednesday, plain clothes officers conducted surveillance on Tucker, following him as he drove through the city. During the surveillance, police said he also picked up the second suspect.

Officers followed the suspects to Silver and San Bruno avenues, where they parked. When Tucker exited the vehicle, police took him and the second suspect, identified as 33-year-old Lloyd Gage, into custody.

Police said Gage was wearing the same clothing and shoes he wore during the robberies. He was also found to be in possession of what officers described as a "distinct" short-barreled rifle used during the crimes.

A search warrant was also executed at Tucker's home. According to officers, clothing and shoes worn during the robberies, along with two pistols and stolen merchandise were seized.

Guns seized as part of an investigation into armed robberies in San Francisco's Mission District. Police said two people have been arrested in connection with the robberies. San Francisco Police Department

Both Tucker and Gage were booked into San Francisco County Jail. The pair face seven counts of robbery, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and three counts of conspiracy.

Tucker and Gage are also accused of numerous weapons violations, including use of a firearm during a commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Anyone with additional information about the cases is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4744 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".