San Francisco Hillel House near SFSU campus vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Nationwide effort to track antisemitic threats Group leads nationwide effort to track antisemitic threats 02:13

An investigation is underway after the San Francisco Hillel House, which serves Jewish college students in the area, was found vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

According to the center, staffers found the vandalism, along with signs of forced entry, when they arrived on Monday. The center is located on Banbury Street, near the San Francisco State University campus.

"This type of antisemitic vandalism and property damage to our building, the center of Jewish Life for students at nine San Francisco area schools, is deeply upsetting to our campus community," the center said on its Facebook page. "There is no room for hate or antisemitism on any kind on college campuses, or directed toward organizations that serve Jewish students."

Early this morning, there was an attempted break-in and antisemitic vandalism at the SF Hillel building. Thank you to... Posted by San Francisco Hillel (SF Hillel) on Monday, December 9, 2024

The center also thanked San Francisco police and campus police at SF State for their quick response, along with the support of the school's administration in helping remove the graffiti.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

"Targeting a Hillel House this way is nothing short of antisemitic. This incident is a reminder that our work to counter antisemitism on college campuses is far from over," Marc Levine of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement.

The incident has also been condemned by local officials.

"Acts of antisemitic vandalism, like the attack on SF Hillel, have no place in San Francisco," Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. "We must stand united against hate in all forms and work to ensure every resident feels safe."

"Jewish students continue to be targeted on our campuses," State Sen. Scott Wiener said on X. "Much work remains to ensure Jewish students can get an education w/o being targeted."