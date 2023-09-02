New fencing seen around SF Federal Building after employees told to work remotely

SAN FRANCISCO – The area outside the San Francisco Federal Building is home to one of the most brazen open-air drug markets in the city.

This week, new fencing was around certain corners near Mission and 7th Streets, where drug users and dealers usually congregate.

That's where KPIX met a woman, who prefers to go by the name Courtney, and her two dogs.

"I think it's stupid, like it's not going to stop anything. It's not going to stop people from hanging out over here," she said. "They leave an open area for people to still get in."

We noticed that people still gathered on benches that were not fenced in. Across the street, there are encampments.

Courtney said she was recently evicted from an SRO, and though she doesn't hang out at the benches often, she understands the draw to the area.

"San Francisco's known for the drug trade and all kinds of [expletive] like that," she said.

Last month, federal officials advised hundreds of employees to working remotely due to safety concerns and crime. Some workers who do come in are being escorted.

"These people ain't trying to bother nobody," Courtney said. "I mean where are they going to go? I mean if you stop them here, they're going to move somewhere else and it's going to cause a problem somewhere else."

Mayor London Breed posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the city increased efforts to shut down open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin and SoMa three months ago.

In that time, local and state law enforcement increased arrests and seized significant amounts of drugs, including fentanyl. Breed also said outreach teams continue to offer services.

Three months ago, we increased efforts to shut down open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin and South of Market.



In that time alone, local and state enforcement agencies have significantly increased arrests, seizing over 103 kilos of narcotics & 56 kilos of fentanyl.



Details: — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 1, 2023

"But it's up to the individual to actually take part in it and want to do it, and there's a lot of people out here who don't want nothing for themselves but to get high," Courtney said.

When asked if she thought the open-air drug market was a healthy scene for businesses, residents, and workers in the area, she replied "no."

"I think people should pick up after themselves more. I think they should straighten up their crap more," she said.

It wasn't hard to spot used needles on the ground Friday.

Whether the fences are a long-term solution or more will be added is unclear.

"It's just a waste of city money," Courtney said.

KPIX reached out to federal authorities regarding the fences, but have not heard back Friday.