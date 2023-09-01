SF Tenderloin, SoMa drug crackdown nets over 100 kilos of narcotics in 3 months

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco city officials said more than 100 kilos of narcotics were seized and over 300 suspected drug dealers were arrested in the past three months in the Tenderloin and South of Market, as part of an ongoing drug crackdown.

Mayor London Breed's office gave an update Friday on the multi-agency operation, which has targeted open-air drug use in the two neighborhoods since May. Along with an increased number of police and sheriff's deputies, Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the California Highway Patrol and National Guard to the area.

"Shutting down open air drug markets is critical to the safety of our neighborhoods and the overall health of our City," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "The work that our city agencies and state and federal partners are doing to confront this crisis has to be sustained and expanded and we can't continue to accept the existence of these drug markets on our streets."

According to city officials, local and state authorities have seized 103 kilos of narcotics, including 56 kilos of fentanyl over the past three months.

In the Tenderloin and SoMa, police and sheriff's deputies seized over 64 kilos of narcotics, including 38 kilos of fentanyl over that timeframe. More than 300 suspected drug dealers and 123 wanted fugitives were arrested in the two neighborhoods.

Police have also made more than 450 arrests for public drug use. Breed said people arrested under public intoxication laws are supported by Jail Health Services while in custody and offered access to voluntary treatment services upon release.

"We will continue to offer help to people in crisis, but we must hold people accountable who are hurting our communities," the mayor said.

Police Chief Bill Scott said Friday, "Anyone who seeks to profit from selling drugs in our city will be held accountable. We are also taking bold steps to get people who are addicted to fentanyl the help that they need. The people who live, work and visit San Francisco deserve to be safe as they enjoy this beautiful city."

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol reported 100 drug arrests, along with the seizure of 39 kilos of narcotics and 18 kilos of fentanyl.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office also reported a record number of felony narcotics cases being presented and filed, breaking a record set in 2018. Prosecutors said 656 such cases were presented, with 566 being filed.

"The current conditions on our streets are unacceptable. Drug dealers have operated with impunity, while profiting from death and holding entire neighborhoods hostage," Jenkins said. "This crisis will not be solved overnight. I have prioritized this work since taking office over a year ago and am committed to seeing it through."

Citywide, police said 135 kilos of narcotics, including more than 89 kilos of fentanyl, were seized so far this year, more than all of last year.

Officials said the numbers do not include additional efforts being conducted by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.