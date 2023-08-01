SF DA Jenkins: Naked driver suspected of shooting at Bay Bridge commuters facing several charges

SAN FRANCISCO — The woman suspected of stepping out of a car naked and shooting at several cars on the Bay Bridge will be facing several charges, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Tuesday.

Sequoia Dunkinsell, 32, of Sacramento, pleaded not guilty to charges and allegations of shooting at an occupied vehicle, making criminal threats, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and reckless driving.

According to the DA, Dunkinsell also faces three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and four counts of brandishing a firearm; she pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

"The incident on the freeway was terrifying and endangered the lives of countless commuters. We will do everything in our power to ensure that there is appropriate accountability," Jenkins said in a press release.

On July 25, drivers on the Bay Bay Bridge reported to 911 around 4:40 p.m. that someone was driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80.

Naked woman with gun at eastbound Bay Bridge approach. CBS SF

The California Highway Patrol said the driver stopped on the bridge and got out of the car wielding a knife and yelling at other drivers. The suspect, Dunkinsell, allegedly got back into the car but soon stopped near the toll plaza.

CHP said she then exited the car naked with a gun and began firing into the air and at other vehicles.

There were no injuries reported, according to the CHP.

The suspect was arrested just before 6 p.m. near the Interstate 880 transition.

A preliminary hearing for Dunkinsell is set for Aug. 11, and she will remain in custody as the court set no bail, according to the DA.