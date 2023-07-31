Watch CBS News
Semi-truck on I-80 caught fire with 40,000 pounds of chocolate in it

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY -- A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate caused lanes on Interstate 80 and Highway 174 to shut down when it caught fire. 

The incident occurred early Monday morning just before 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the scene and managed to hold the fire to the trailer without any extension to the wild land. 

There were no injuries reported. 

