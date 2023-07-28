Watch CBS News
Big rig hauling wood pallets catches fire along eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A big rig caught fire along eastbound Highway 50  in Sacramento Friday morning. 

The fire started around 8:15 a.m., possibly from a tire on the truck that had caught fire. 

As the big rig began to burn, the driver pulled over to the right-hand side of the highway, just east of the Interstate 5 connector. The fire is burning a large number of wooden pallets in the trailer of the truck.

As a result of the incident, all lanes of eastbound Highway 50 west of 15th Street were closed. All traffic was diverted off to Interstate 5, the CHP says.

This is a developing story.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

