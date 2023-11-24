Security increased in Walnut Creek for Black Friday shopping

Black Friday is the unofficial start to the shopping season. As such, some local police departments are stepping up their presence in their shopping districts.

Walnut Creek has deployed more foot patrol officers in Downtown to curb retail crime.

The added security was a welcome sight for an Oakland family shopping at the Broadway Plaza shopping center.

"In Walnut Creek, I generally feel a lot safer than some of the other places, (like) San Francisco. So yeah, we like coming here," said shopper Toki Suzuki.

Suzuki and his family were worried about safety and car break-ins when deciding on where to shop.

For San Francisco resident Donicia Carlos, it wasn't safety, she boarded a bus and BART to shop at the Walnut Creek Nordstrom. She's disappointed many stores including Nordstrom have left the city due to crime.

"I grew up there and raised three children there. And for it to not be what it used to be is really sad and depressing," said Carlos.

Walnut Creek police said aside from foot patrol officers, they also had an officer riding a bike to patrol the shopping district on Friday. Their goal is to prevent burglaries and robberies.

"There's a police car that usually in the evening is parked out by Nordstrom and Louie Vuitton. So I feel pretty safe when I close at night," said Stephanie Melder, the store manager at Touro Luggage. Like many retailers, Melder relies on a strong holiday shopping season. She hopes the sales in late November and December can carry them through the slower months of January and February.

"When they see the police presence, they feel a little safer, coming in and shopping," said Melder.

Over in nearby Pleasant Hill, it was not the kind of door buster folks were hoping for on a Black Friday. Officers said three thieves backed a stolen van into a Kohl's entrance on Thanksgiving evening. The store was closed at the time. No employees were around. The thieves ransacked the clothing store and took off with merchandise.

"Crime is everywhere. I think smash and grabs are happening all over. So whether you're in Walnut Creek or whether you're in Union Square, that is just something that's happening," said Carlos.

Walnut Creek police said even with the added presence, people need to stay alert and not leave shopping bags in their cars. They said it only takes seconds for thieves to break in.