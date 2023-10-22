Second death in 2 days at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City appears to be suicide

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday there was another death at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Correctional officers found a 34-year-old man alone unresponsive in his cell around 9:18 p.m. during an hourly check.

He was pronounced dead at the facility, and the sheriff's office said "initial information suggests the cause of death to be suicide."

The inmate was housed in the facility's Behavioral Health Unit, according to the sheriff's office.

"The unit provides educational programming, increased recreational and out-of-cell time, and clinical, evidence-based programming to address serious mental illness," the sheriff's office said.

There was a death reported Friday at the facility. According to the sheriff's office, a 64-year-old man was found alone unresponsive in his cell. Their preliminary investigation indicated he died of natural causes.