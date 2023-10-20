Inmate dies in his cell at Redwood City jail

An inmate at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City was found dead in his cell early Friday morning, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a press statement that prison guards found the 64-year-old white male inmate who was housed alone unresponsive in his cell at about 4:15 a.m. during an hourly check of inmates.

The officers began life-saving measures until medical staff arrived but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff's detectives and investigators from the San Mateo District Attorney's Office and Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

All three agencies are conducting separate investigations into the cause of death, the sheriff's office said. The inmate was not identified pending notification of his family.

According to the press statement, the preliminary investigation indicates the man died of natural causes, but the final determination would be made by the coroner's office. The sheriff's office added that the investigation could be lengthy, saying it would be fully transparent and eventually present the findings to the community.