Second teen boy arrested in San Jose hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant mother, unborn child

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday morning confirmed the arrest of a second teen boy last week in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and critically injured her unborn child.

The police department sent out an update Wednesday at 9 a.m., noting that the second 15-year-old boy had been arrested on Nov. 2 in connection with the incident.

The deadly Oct. 24 crash happened at about 8:42 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard in South San Jose.

April Zoglauer. Tammy Lariz

According to San Jose police, a stolen Hyundai sedan was heading south on Winfield when it ran a red light and slammed into a Nissan sedan heading east on Blossom Hill. Two male suspects in the Hyundai then fled on foot, police said.

The woman driving the Nissan, identified as 21-year-old April Zoglauer, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her child was delivered by cesarean section in critical condition but later died of injuries the next day.

Investigators identified a 15-year-old boy as the driver of the stolen Hyundai. On October 28, special operations officers arrested the unidentified suspect in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Police said Zoglauer and her baby were the 43rd and 44th traffic deaths in San Jose this year; it was the 42nd fatal collision of the year.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jorge Garibay said the department received a number of images and social media links that helped investigators track down the suspect.

"There was a lot of stuff circulating on social media that was either photos or things that took us a long time to identify whether or not they were actually related to this crime," said Garibay. "So we ask if you ever have video surveillance or photos of any possible suspect, please just share that with the police department. If you share it on social media, it takes a long time for us to be able to figure out whether or not they are credible images, and whether or not they are actually associated to our crime."

The second teen arrested on Nov. 2 was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.