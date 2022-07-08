Second suspect in fatal July 4th East Palo Alto stabbing arrested

EAST PALO ALTO -- Police in East Palo Alto on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a second suspect in connection with a fatal July 4th stabbing.

On Monday at 11:35 PM, officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing victim on the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Arriving officers found the victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but the victim succumbed to his injury and died at the scene. The victim was later identified as 33-year-old East Palo Alto resident Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol.

Early Tuesday morning just after 5:30 a.m., 19-year-old East Palo Alto resident Wilmer Vasquez Amador was taken into custody on suspicion of murder for the death of Najeraxol. The arrest was made quickly after witnesses came forward and assisted with the investigation.

Further investigation including the review of newly acquired surveillance video led authorities to identify a second suspect in the fatal stabbing, with the video clearly showing the second suspect was an active participant in the murder.

East Palo Alto homicide suspect Ceferino Vasquez Lopez East Palo Alto Police Department

On Thursday, 29-year-old East Palo Alto resident Ceferino Vasquez Lopez -- who is also a cousin of Wilmer Vasquez Amador -- was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for his role in the murder of victim Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol.

Police said they are withholding the motive for the murder as the investigation is still ongoing. The stabbing was East Palo Alto's third homicide of 2022. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the case is asked to call East Palo Alto Police Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at (650) 853-3154. Individuals may remain anonymous by sending an email to epa@tipnow.org or a text to 650-409-6792 or by calling to leave an anonymous voice mail at 650-409-6792.