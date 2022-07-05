Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death in East Palo Alto, third homicide of 2022

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – East Palo Alto counted its third homicide of the year Monday after a man was stabbed to death late that night, police said.

Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the scene.

Police withheld the victim's name pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release police issued about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at (650) 853-3154. Information can be shared anonymously via email at epa@tipnow.org and by text or voicemail at (650) 409-6792.

