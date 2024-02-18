Second, stronger storm in Bay Area prompts Flood Watch, Wind Advisory

The Bay Area will be seeing a second, stronger storm on Sunday that could cause some flooding and high winds.

A main concern of this storm, according to the National Weather Service, is the heavy rainfall. Rain will begin Sunday afternoon, and it is expected to pick up in the evening and continue into Monday.

A Flood Watch went into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and will remain in place through Wednesday morning because of the excessive rainfall. The NWS warns that creeks, rivers and streams are expected to swell with rainwater.

Among the biggest weather concerns for today and Monday is heavy rainfall. Soils are saturated and periods of moderate to sometimes heavy rain are expected. Flooding of streams, creeks, and low-lying areas is likely, with flash flooding possible. Stay weather aware! #cawx pic.twitter.com/FgCPK7bFnV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2024

Some roads in the Bay Area will also likely see ponding, and there is an increased risk of shallow landslides, such as rocks or debris on roadways.

The NWS forecasts about 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain in the East Bay and South Bay and 2 inches in San Francisco. The North Bay may see the most rain with about 3 inches of rain expected.

Stronger winds will accompany the storm, reaching 35 to 40 mph on Monday.

A strong weather system will impact the region this afternoon into Monday. Impacts from rain, wind, and thunderstorms are all possible. Please stay weather-aware and keep up with the latest from a reliable weather source. Stay safe everyone! #cawx pic.twitter.com/OBGoVPJTEx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2024

A wind advisory also went into effect Sunday morning at 10 a.m. It will stay in place until Tuesday. Those winds could cause some issues with the power grid, but power outages are not expected.