Second Harvest of Silicon Valley incentive making donations extra impactful through Giving Tuesday

How a Second Harvest of Silicon Valley incentive is making donations more impactful

At Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, volunteers and staff members are as busy as ever right now because the need is as great as ever.

"One in six neighbors is currently accessing food assistance," said Shobana Gubbi, the Chief Philanthropy Officer.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley distributes food free of charge to nearly 400 local nonprofit and agency partners that help distribute the food to people in need throughout San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties. Nearly 90% of the funding comes from the community.

"Yes, it's a very affluent area. But, we also have the highest level of income inequality. It's extremely expensive to live here, as we all know. Rent, groceries, gas, childcare – everything is expensive, and everything is more expensive in Silicon Valley," said Gubbi.

When times get tough, experts explain the food budget is frequently the first thing that people cut.

"Many of our clients are holding down multiple jobs often and can't stretch their dollar far enough," she said.

Second Harvest is in the midst of a major push to help people fight this silence crisis and leaders are calling for help from anyone in the community who is in a position to do so. There's a major incentive in place through midnight on Giving Tuesday, making donations extra impactful.

"Any donation you make right now will be tripled thanks to a generous donation from the Reid Hoffman Foundation," Gubbi said. "We are extremely efficient. One dollar donated allows us to provide enough food for two meals. Right now, if you donate $10, that will help provide 60 meals."

Whether a donation of money, food, or time, Gubbi says it does make a real difference.

"There is so much uncertainty in our world. Giving back right here in our community is something tangible that each of us can do," she said.